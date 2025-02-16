← Company Directory
Monzo
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Monzo Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United Kingdom at Monzo ranges from £79.7K per year for L3 to £117K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £83.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Monzo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L2
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L3
£79.7K
£71.4K
£8.2K
£0
L4
£117K
£83.9K
£30.8K
£2.5K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

£125K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.5K+ (sometimes £235K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Monzo, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Monzo in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £200,417. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Monzo for the Data Scientist role in United Kingdom is £88,190.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Monzo

Related Companies

  • Revolut
  • Royal Bank of Scotland
  • Starling Bank
  • TenX
  • Tala
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources