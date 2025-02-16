All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United Kingdom at Monzo ranges from £79.7K per year for L3 to £117K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £83.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Monzo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L2
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L3
£79.7K
£71.4K
£8.2K
£0
L4
£117K
£83.9K
£30.8K
£2.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Monzo, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
10 years post-termination exercise window.