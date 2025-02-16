Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United Kingdom at Monzo ranges from £79.7K per year for L3 to £117K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £83.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Monzo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 £ -- £ -- £ -- £ -- L2 £ -- £ -- £ -- £ -- L3 £79.7K £71.4K £8.2K £0 L4 £117K £83.9K £30.8K £2.5K View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Monzo, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly ) 10 years post-termination exercise window.

What's the vesting schedule at Monzo ?

