Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Monzo ranges from £86.1K per year for L2 to £143K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £109K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Monzo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L2
£86.1K
£71.1K
£15K
£0
L3
£100K
£87.3K
£13K
£151.9
L4
£143K
£118K
£25.4K
£0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Monzo, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
10 years post-termination exercise window.
