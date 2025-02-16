← Company Directory
Monzo
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Monzo Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Monzo ranges from £86.1K per year for L2 to £143K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £109K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Monzo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L2
£86.1K
£71.1K
£15K
£0
L3
£100K
£87.3K
£13K
£151.9
L4
Senior Engineer
£143K
£118K
£25.4K
£0
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

£125K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.5K+ (sometimes £235K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Monzo, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

iOS Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Monzo in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £177,501. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Monzo for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £106,883.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Monzo

Related Companies

  • Revolut
  • Royal Bank of Scotland
  • Starling Bank
  • TenX
  • Tala
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources