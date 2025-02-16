Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands at Mollie ranges from €88.4K per year for Software Engineer 2 to €107K per year for Senior Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €95.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mollie's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer 2
€88.4K
€83.8K
€999.6
€3.6K
Senior Engineer
€107K
€102K
€0
€5K
Staff Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
