← Company Directory
Mollie
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Mollie Salaries

Mollie's salary ranges from $81,008 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $149,235 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mollie. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $97.7K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $149K
Data Scientist
$92.7K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Marketing
$81K
Project Manager
$101K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$110K
Technical Program Manager
$114K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mollie is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $149,235. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mollie is $101,241.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Mollie

Related Companies

  • Adyen
  • Wolters Kluwer
  • Verifone
  • Starling Bank
  • InvestCloud
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources