Mollie
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Mollie Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Netherlands package at Mollie totals €139K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mollie's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Mollie
Engineering Manager
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€139K
Level
hidden
Base
€114K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€24.8K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Mollie?

€149K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Mollie in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €157,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mollie for the Software Engineering Manager role in Netherlands is €125,987.

Other Resources