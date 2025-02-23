Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Lockheed Martin ranges from $88K per year for E1 to $261K per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $111K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lockheed Martin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus E1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) $88K $86.9K $0 $1.1K E2 Software Engineer $109K $107K $0 $2.5K E3 Senior Software Engineer $133K $128K $1.3K $3.7K E4 Staff Software Engineer $153K $144K $1.7K $7.3K View 3 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

