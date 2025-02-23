Software Engineer compensation in United States at Lockheed Martin ranges from $88K per year for E1 to $261K per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $111K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lockheed Martin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
$88K
$86.9K
$0
$1.1K
E2
$109K
$107K
$0
$2.5K
E3
$133K
$128K
$1.3K
$3.7K
E4
$153K
$144K
$1.7K
$7.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
