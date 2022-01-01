← Company Directory
Teradyne
Teradyne Salaries

Teradyne's salary ranges from $90,000 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $434,815 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Teradyne. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $158K

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $144K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $90K

Electrical Engineer
$120K
Marketing
$134K
Product Manager
$202K
Project Manager
$123K
Sales
$435K
Sales Engineer
$245K
Software Engineering Manager
$146K
Solution Architect
$242K
Technical Program Manager
$154K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Teradyne, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Teradyne is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $434,815. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teradyne is $150,043.

Other Resources