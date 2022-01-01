← Company Directory
Raymond James
Raymond James Salaries

Raymond James's salary ranges from $70,350 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $252,960 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Raymond James. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $82.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Investment Banker
Median $145K
Accountant
$70.4K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

Business Analyst
$126K
Data Analyst
$86.4K
Data Scientist
$101K
Financial Analyst
$109K
Human Resources
$86.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$253K
Product Manager
$118K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$98.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
Solution Architect
$162K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Raymond James is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $252,960. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Raymond James is $109,450.

