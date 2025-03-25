← Company Directory
Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at Lockheed Martin totals $131K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lockheed Martin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Lockheed Martin
Systems Engineer
King of Prussia, PA
Total per year
$131K
Level
E4
Base
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$6K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Lockheed Martin?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Lockheed Martin in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $218,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lockheed Martin for the Product Designer role in United States is $125,000.

