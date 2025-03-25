Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Lockheed Martin ranges from $82.9K per year for E1 to $216K per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $102K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lockheed Martin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
$82.9K
$81.7K
$0
$1.2K
E2
$108K
$105K
$0
$2.8K
E3
$123K
$121K
$0
$2.1K
E4
$143K
$137K
$1.6K
$4.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***