Lockheed Martin
  • Salaries
  • Financial Analyst

  • All Financial Analyst Salaries

Lockheed Martin Financial Analyst Salaries

Financial Analyst compensation in United States at Lockheed Martin ranges from $73.1K per year for E1 to $117K per year for E4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $85K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lockheed Martin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
$73.1K
$70.2K
$0
$2.9K
E2
$72.4K
$71.4K
$0
$1.1K
E3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E4
$117K
$113K
$0
$4.7K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Lockheed Martin?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Lockheed Martin in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $133,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lockheed Martin for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $84,800.

