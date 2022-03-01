← Company Directory
Loadsmart
Loadsmart Salaries

Loadsmart's salary ranges from $38,921 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Brazil at the low-end to $122,610 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end.

Software Engineer
Median $71.9K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$60.3K
Product Designer
$38.9K
Product Manager
$123K
Software Engineering Manager
$95.5K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Loadsmart, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Loadsmart is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $122,610. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Loadsmart is $71,895.

