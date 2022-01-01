← Company Directory
GEICO
Work Here? Claim Your Company

GEICO Salaries

GEICO's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $273,625 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GEICO. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $119K
Software Engineer II $142K
Senior Software Engineer $175K
Principal Software Engineer I $197K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $230K
Data Scientist
Median $163K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
56 49
Product Manager
Median $120K
Accountant
$81.6K
Actuary
$93.1K
Business Analyst
$84.6K
Customer Service
$71.6K
Data Analyst
$94.5K
Data Science Manager
$274K
Human Resources
$176K
Information Technologist (IT)
$230K
Product Designer
$129K
Project Manager
$70.4K
Sales
$59.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$116K
UX Researcher
$164K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GEICO is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $273,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GEICO is $124,675.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for GEICO

Related Companies

  • Bind Benefits
  • Fidelity Investments
  • Vanguard
  • Farmers Insurance
  • Insureon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources