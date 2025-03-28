← Company Directory
Loadsmart
Loadsmart Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Brazil at Loadsmart ranges from R$278K to R$396K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Loadsmart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

R$315K - R$359K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
R$278KR$315KR$359KR$396K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Loadsmart, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Loadsmart in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$395,772. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Loadsmart for the Data Scientist role in Brazil is R$278,382.

Other Resources