Loadsmart
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Loadsmart Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Brazil at Loadsmart ranges from R$184K to R$251K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Loadsmart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

R$197K - R$238K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
R$184KR$197KR$238KR$251K
Common Range
Possible Range

R$894K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Loadsmart, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Loadsmart in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$251,123. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Loadsmart for the Product Designer role in Brazil is R$184,012.

