All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at LiveRamp ranges from $178K per year for L3 to $313K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $210K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LiveRamp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$178K
$140K
$35.3K
$3K
L4
$218K
$168K
$43.7K
$5.9K
L5
$313K
$196K
$105K
$11.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At LiveRamp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)