LiveRamp Salaries

LiveRamp's salary ranges from $91,958 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $371,287 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LiveRamp. Last updated: 7/11/2025
How much money would you give up to be fully remote?
If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?
Select one
3183 participants
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At LiveRamp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.