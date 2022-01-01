Company Directory
LiveRamp
LiveRamp Salaries

LiveRamp's salary ranges from $91,958 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $371,287 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LiveRamp. Last updated: 7/11/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $178K
L4 $212K
L5 $296K
Product Manager
L4 $206K
L5 $291K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $275K
Data Scientist
Median $145K
Sales Engineer
Median $218K
Accountant
$98.3K
Administrative Assistant
$94.5K
Business Operations Manager
$136K
Business Analyst
$102K
Business Development
Median $260K
Customer Success
$109K
Data Analyst
$210K
Data Science Manager
$236K
Financial Analyst
$252K
Human Resources
$133K
Marketing
$343K
Marketing Operations
$92K
Product Designer
$259K
Project Manager
$371K
Recruiter
$137K
Sales
$188K
Solution Architect
$268K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$235K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At LiveRamp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LiveRamp is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $371,287. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LiveRamp is $211,132.

Other Resources