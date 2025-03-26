← Company Directory
LiveRamp
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

LiveRamp Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in United States at LiveRamp ranges from $107K to $152K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LiveRamp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

$121K - $144K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$107K$121K$144K$152K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At LiveRamp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at LiveRamp in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $151,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LiveRamp for the Human Resources role in United States is $106,920.

