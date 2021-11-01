Company Directory
Digital Turbine
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Digital Turbine Salaries

Digital Turbine's salary ranges from $85,151 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Germany at the low-end to $216,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Digital Turbine. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $85.2K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $216K
Data Analyst
$131K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

32 15
32 15
Product Manager
$139K
Sales
$121K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Digital Turbine is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $216,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Digital Turbine is $130,843.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Digital Turbine

Related Companies

  • Asana
  • LiveRamp
  • Verily
  • AppLovin
  • The Trade Desk
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources