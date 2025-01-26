All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in Raleigh-Durham Area at Lenovo ranges from $94.2K per year for L6 to $246K per year for L10. The median yearly compensation in Raleigh-Durham Area package totals $111K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lenovo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
$94.2K
$85.8K
$0
$8.4K
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$151K
$124K
$5.1K
$21K
L9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***