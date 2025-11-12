Lattice Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Lattice ranges from $189K per year for L3 to $289K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lattice's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L3 Software Engineer I ( Entry Level ) $189K $175K $14.4K $0 L4 Software Engineer II $204K $172K $32K $0 L5 Senior Software Engineer $254K $214K $40K $0 L6 Staff Software Engineer $289K $223K $65.5K $0 View 2 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Lattice, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly ) 3 years post-termination exercise window.

What's the vesting schedule at Lattice ?

