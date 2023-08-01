← Company Directory
Jina AI
Jina AI Salaries

Jina AI's salary ranges from $59,931 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Germany at the low-end to $92,854 for a Data Scientist in Spain at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jina AI. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $82.5K

Machine Learning Engineer

Data Scientist
$92.9K
Product Manager
$65.6K

Project Manager
$59.9K
Recruiter
$76.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jina AI is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $92,854. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jina AI is $76,250.

