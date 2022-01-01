← Company Directory
iRobot
iRobot Salaries

iRobot's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $205,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of iRobot. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $121K
Senior Software Engineer $143K
Principal Software Engineer $183K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $130K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $80K
Product Manager
Median $178K
Product Designer
Median $125K
Hardware Engineer
Median $128K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $205K
Data Science Manager
$188K
Marketing
$74.6K
Program Manager
$99.5K
Sales
$137K
Technical Program Manager
$156K
UX Researcher
$108K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At iRobot, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at iRobot is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $205,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iRobot is $130,000.

Other Resources