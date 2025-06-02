Software Engineer compensation in United States at iRobot ranges from $120K per year for Software Engineer to $189K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for iRobot's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$120K
$114K
$5.6K
$458
Senior Software Engineer
$144K
$134K
$8.4K
$2.3K
Principal Software Engineer
$189K
$165K
$12.8K
$11.3K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At iRobot, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
