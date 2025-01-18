← Company Directory
HubSpot
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

HubSpot Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at HubSpot ranges from $138K per year for Entry to $233K per year for Senior I. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $249K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HubSpot's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
Entry(Entry Level)
$138K
$130K
$5.3K
$2.1K
Senior Software Engineer I
Senior I
$233K
$170K
$62K
$1.4K
Senior Software Engineer II
Senior II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At HubSpot, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (11.00% per period)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)

6 month vesting cliff followed by quarterly vesting

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At HubSpot, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

6 month vesting cliff followed by quarterly vesting



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at HubSpot in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $475,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HubSpot for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $231,667.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for HubSpot

Related Companies

  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • NetApp
  • Akamai
  • Citrix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources