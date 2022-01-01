PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

Transport allowance Offered by employer

401k Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Pet Friendly Workplace Offered by employer

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program HubCare provides mental health resources with certified clinicians via phone, email, chat, and video 24/7.

Fertility Assistance Egg Freezing

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Tuition Reimbursement $5k US/year to spend on education.

Unique Perk Leadership Development - Trainings, ThinkSpaces, recognition programs, and resources for new and tenured managers alike.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

Sick Time Offered by employer

Company Shuttle Cambridge

Regional transit system Cambridge

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Cambridge

On-Site Clinic Cambridge

Sabbatical After five years, with the equivalent of $5K US bonus.

Paternity Leave 6 weeks

Maternity Leave 16 weeks

Free Drinks Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

Free Breakfast 5 days a week. Cambridge

Free Dinner 5 days a week. Cambridge

Free Lunch 5 days a week. Cambridge