HubSpot
HubSpot Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Pet Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Custom Work Station

  • Employee Assistance Program

    HubCare provides mental health resources with certified clinicians via phone, email, chat, and video 24/7.

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Sick Time

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym On-Site $300

    Cambridge

  • On-Site Clinic

    Cambridge

  • Sabbatical

    After five years, with the equivalent of $5K US bonus.

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Free Drinks $365

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week. Cambridge

  • Free Dinner $2,600

    5 days a week. Cambridge

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week. Cambridge

  • Fertility Assistance

    Egg Freezing

  • Remote Work

    Remote-first

  • 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $5k US/year to spend on education.

  • Pet Friendly Workplace

  • Leadership Development

    Trainings, ThinkSpaces, recognition programs, and resources for new and tenured managers alike.

