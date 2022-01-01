← Company Directory
HubSpot
HubSpot Salaries

HubSpot's salary ranges from $29,608 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in Canada at the low-end to $731,080 for a Product Design Manager in United States at the high-end. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Entry $169K
Senior I $243K
Senior II $319K
Technical Lead $390K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Manager
Associate Product Manager $125K
Product Manager $163K
Senior Product Manager $239K
Product Lead $310K
Director $427K
Product Designer
Median $252K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
Senior Business Analyst $183K
Principal Business Analyst $201K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $462K
Marketing
Median $82.5K
Recruiter
Median $132K

Technical Recruiter

Sales
Median $170K
Program Manager
Median $130K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $186K
Accountant
$69.7K
Administrative Assistant
$29.6K
Business Development
$74.4K
Customer Service
$41.2K
Data Analyst
$136K
Data Scientist
$164K
Financial Analyst
$295K
Graphic Designer
$120K
Human Resources
Median $165K
Information Technologist (IT)
$81.6K
Management Consultant
$134K
Marketing Operations
$124K
Product Design Manager
$731K
Project Manager
$150K
Sales Engineer
$125K
Solution Architect
$196K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$197K
Technical Writer
$80.4K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At HubSpot, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (11.00% per period)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)

6 month vesting cliff followed by quarterly vesting

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At HubSpot, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

6 month vesting cliff followed by quarterly vesting

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HubSpot is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $731,080. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HubSpot is $164,408.

Other Resources