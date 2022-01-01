← Company Directory
Harris Computer
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Harris Computer Salaries

Harris Computer's salary ranges from $43,727 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Canada at the low-end to $128,640 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Harris Computer. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $61.6K
Corporate Development
$80.5K
Customer Service
$48.4K
Financial Analyst
$44.8K
Human Resources
$93.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$43.7K
Product Manager
$82.6K
Project Manager
$129K
Software Engineering Manager
$111K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Harris Computer is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $128,640. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Harris Computer is $80,497.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Harris Computer

Related Companies

  • OpenText
  • Kinaxis
  • CGI
  • EXFO
  • Cerner
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources