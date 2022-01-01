← Company Directory
Kinaxis
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Kinaxis Salaries

Kinaxis's salary ranges from $39,745 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $155,220 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kinaxis. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $98.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $112K
Data Scientist
Median $120K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Business Analyst
$79.8K
Customer Service
$106K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.8K
Product Designer
$92.2K
Product Manager
$131K
Sales
$155K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$39.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kinaxis is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kinaxis is $102,227.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kinaxis

Related Companies

  • OpenText
  • Ping Identity
  • CGI
  • EXFO
  • Absolute Software
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources