← Company Directory
Government Technology
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Government Technology Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Singapore at Government Technology ranges from SGD 212K to SGD 302K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Government Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 243K - SGD 284K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 212KSGD 243KSGD 284KSGD 302K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Product Manager submissions at Government Technology to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.4K+ (sometimes SGD 404K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Government Technology?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Government Technology in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 302,149. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Government Technology for the Product Manager role in Singapore is SGD 211,763.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Government Technology

Related Companies

  • Accela
  • BCG
  • Jefferies
  • McKinsey
  • Lattice
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources