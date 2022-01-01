← Company Directory
Government Technology
Government Technology Salaries

Government Technology's salary ranges from $6,756 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Pakistan at the low-end to $195,846 for a Product Manager in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Government Technology. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Accountant
$73.4K
Business Analyst
$89K
Information Technologist (IT)
$79.5K
Product Manager
$196K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$82.8K
Software Engineer
$6.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$119K
Technical Program Manager
$156K
The highest paying role reported at Government Technology is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,846. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Government Technology is $85,895.

