Jefferies
Jefferies Salaries

Jefferies's salary ranges from $8,521 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $350,000 for a Investment Banker in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jefferies. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Investment Banker
Analyst $130K
Associate $350K
Software Engineer
Median $150K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $119K

Administrative Assistant
$69.7K
Business Analyst
$174K
Financial Analyst
$211K
Human Resources
$8.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$154K
Product Manager
$119K
Project Manager
$149K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$199K
Software Engineering Manager
$219K
Solution Architect
$181K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$223K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jefferies is Investment Banker at the Associate level with a yearly total compensation of $350,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jefferies is $154,225.

