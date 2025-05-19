Investment Banker compensation in United States at Jefferies ranges from $130K per year for Analyst to $350K per year for Associate. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $185K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Jefferies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$130K
$107K
$0
$23.1K
Associate
$350K
$195K
$2K
$153K
Vice President
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
