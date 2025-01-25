← Company Directory
Government Technology
  Salaries
  Business Analyst

  All Business Analyst Salaries

Government Technology Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Singapore at Government Technology ranges from SGD 96.2K to SGD 137K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Government Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 110K - SGD 129K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 96.2KSGD 110KSGD 129KSGD 137K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Government Technology?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Government Technology in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 137,269. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Government Technology for the Business Analyst role in Singapore is SGD 96,205.

