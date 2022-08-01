← Company Directory
Gainwell Technologies
Gainwell Technologies Salaries

Gainwell Technologies's salary ranges from $995 in total compensation per year for a Graphic Designer in China at the low-end to $195,840 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gainwell Technologies. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $90K
Business Analyst
Median $78.2K
Data Scientist
Median $75K
Financial Analyst
$39.8K
Graphic Designer
$995
Project Manager
$84.6K
Sales
$196K
Software Engineering Manager
$141K
Technical Program Manager
$83.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gainwell Technologies is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gainwell Technologies is $83,415.

