← Company Directory
FLYR Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

FLYR Labs Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Poland at FLYR Labs ranges from PLN 341K to PLN 484K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FLYR Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 387K - PLN 459K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 341KPLN 387KPLN 459KPLN 484K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Software Engineering Manager submissions at FLYR Labs to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 119K+ (sometimes PLN 1.19M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At FLYR Labs, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at FLYR Labs in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 484,077. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FLYR Labs for the Software Engineering Manager role in Poland is PLN 340,959.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for FLYR Labs

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • Stripe
  • LinkedIn
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources