← Company Directory
FLYR Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about FLYR Labs that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    The Revenue Operating System® from FLYR Labs provides airlines with the insight and intelligence to make the best-informed decisions, automated by our system or by leading your teams in the right direction. It has never been easier to answer sophisticated questions, enable AI-based revenue maximization, and simulate highly-complex scenarios to optimize revenue across your entire business operations.FLYR brings together the best technologists to radically transform air travel through cutting-edge technologies that are years ahead of what has been commercially available. We solve complex problems with beautifully engineered solutions that rely on deep learning (AI) and our end-to-end Managed Data Infrastructure to help leading airlines around the world unlock their full potential.

    flyrlabs.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for FLYR Labs

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • Google
    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • Flipkart
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources