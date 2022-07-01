← Company Directory
FLYR Labs
FLYR Labs Salaries

FLYR Labs's salary ranges from $106,212 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in Poland at the low-end to $263,675 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FLYR Labs. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $160K
Data Scientist
Median $160K
Product Manager
$264K

Recruiter
$120K
Software Engineering Manager
$106K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At FLYR Labs, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FLYR Labs is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $263,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FLYR Labs is $160,000.

