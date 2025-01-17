← Company Directory
ExpressVPN
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

ExpressVPN Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Singapore at ExpressVPN ranges from SGD 121K to SGD 169K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ExpressVPN's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 131K - SGD 152K
Virgin Islands (UK)
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 121KSGD 131KSGD 152KSGD 169K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at ExpressVPN?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at ExpressVPN in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 169,298. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ExpressVPN for the Data Scientist role in Singapore is SGD 120,927.

Other Resources