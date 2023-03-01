Company Directory
ETH Zurich
ETH Zurich Salaries

ETH Zurich's salary ranges from $19,944 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $131,284 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ETH Zurich. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $91.3K

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $97.9K
PhD Student
Median $93.7K
Postdoctoral Researcher
Median $109K
Hardware Engineer
Median $93.1K
Research Scientist
Median $112K
Biomedical Engineer
$111K
Customer Service
$19.9K
Electrical Engineer
$75K
Geological Engineer
$62.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$91.9K
Mechanical Engineer
$131K
Optical Engineer
$108K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$81.7K
Solution Architect
$107K
Technical Writer
$111K
The highest paying role reported at ETH Zurich is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $131,284. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ETH Zurich is $95,772.

