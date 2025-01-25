← Company Directory
ETH Zurich
ETH Zurich Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Switzerland at ETH Zurich ranges from CHF 15.1K to CHF 20.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ETH Zurich's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 16.1K - CHF 19.5K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 15.1KCHF 16.1KCHF 19.5KCHF 20.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at ETH Zurich in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 20,556. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ETH Zurich for the Customer Service role in Switzerland is CHF 15,063.

