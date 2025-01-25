← Company Directory
ETH Zurich
ETH Zurich Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at ETH Zurich ranges from CHF 60.8K to CHF 85K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ETH Zurich's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 66K - CHF 79.9K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 60.8KCHF 66KCHF 79.9KCHF 85K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at ETH Zurich?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at ETH Zurich sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 85,037. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ETH Zurich for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is CHF 60,846.

