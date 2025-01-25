← Company Directory
ETH Zurich
ETH Zurich Technical Writer Salaries

The average Technical Writer total compensation in Switzerland at ETH Zurich ranges from CHF 80K to CHF 114K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ETH Zurich's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 90.9K - CHF 108K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 80KCHF 90.9KCHF 108KCHF 114K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at ETH Zurich?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Writer at ETH Zurich in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 113,640. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ETH Zurich for the Technical Writer role in Switzerland is CHF 80,042.

