ETH Zurich
ETH Zurich Geological Engineer Salaries

The average Geological Engineer total compensation in Switzerland at ETH Zurich ranges from CHF 47.1K to CHF 64.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ETH Zurich's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 50.5K - CHF 61K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 47.1KCHF 50.5KCHF 61KCHF 64.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at ETH Zurich?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Geological Engineer at ETH Zurich in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 64,315. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ETH Zurich for the Geological Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 47,127.

