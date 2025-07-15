Project Manager compensation in Poland at EPAM Systems ranges from PLN 193K per year for L1 to PLN 244K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 879K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPAM Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
PLN 193K
PLN 192K
PLN 0
PLN 1K
L2
PLN 244K
PLN 228K
PLN 3.3K
PLN 13K
L3
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At EPAM Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)