Company Directory
EPAM Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

EPAM Systems Project Manager Salaries

Project Manager compensation in Poland at EPAM Systems ranges from PLN 193K per year for L1 to PLN 244K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 879K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPAM Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Average Compensation By Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
PLN 193K
PLN 192K
PLN 0
PLN 1K
L2
PLN 244K
PLN 228K
PLN 3.3K
PLN 13K
L3
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
View 5 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

PLN 625K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 117K+ (sometimes PLN 1.17M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At EPAM Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at EPAM Systems in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 296,224. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EPAM Systems for the Project Manager role in Poland is PLN 193,924.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for EPAM Systems

Related Companies

  • Diebold Nixdorf
  • ThoughtWorks
  • Leidos
  • Unisys
  • Alight Solutions
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources