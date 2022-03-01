← Company Directory
Diebold Nixdorf
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Diebold Nixdorf Salaries

Diebold Nixdorf's salary ranges from $22,435 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Spain at the low-end to $512,550 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Diebold Nixdorf. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Operations Manager
$121K
Customer Service
$252K
Information Technologist (IT)
$22.4K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Product Manager
$513K
Project Manager
$95.8K
Sales
$206K
Sales Engineer
$75.8K
Software Engineer
$59.5K
Technical Program Manager
$81K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Diebold Nixdorf is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $512,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Diebold Nixdorf is $95,818.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Diebold Nixdorf

Related Companies

  • EPAM Systems
  • ThoughtWorks
  • Leidos
  • Unisys
  • Alight Solutions
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources