← Company Directory
Diebold Nixdorf
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Diebold Nixdorf Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Diebold Nixdorf ranges from PLN 76.6K to PLN 105K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Diebold Nixdorf's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 82K - PLN 99.1K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 76.6KPLN 82KPLN 99.1KPLN 105K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Information Technologist (IT) submissions at Diebold Nixdorf to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Diebold Nixdorf?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Information Technologist (IT) offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Diebold Nixdorf sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 104,514. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Diebold Nixdorf for the Information Technologist (IT) role is PLN 76,584.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Diebold Nixdorf

Related Companies

  • EPAM Systems
  • ThoughtWorks
  • Leidos
  • Unisys
  • Alight Solutions
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources