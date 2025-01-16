← Company Directory
Diebold Nixdorf
  • Sales Engineer

  • All Sales Engineer Salaries

Diebold Nixdorf Sales Engineer Salaries

The average Sales Engineer total compensation in Mexico at Diebold Nixdorf ranges from MX$1.22M to MX$1.7M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Diebold Nixdorf's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

MX$1.32M - MX$1.6M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
MX$1.22MMX$1.32MMX$1.6MMX$1.7M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Diebold Nixdorf?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at Diebold Nixdorf in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$32,680,983. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Diebold Nixdorf for the Sales Engineer role in Mexico is MXMX$23,383,808.

