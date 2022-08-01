Docket Salaries

Company Directory
Docket's salary ranges from $29,039 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $69,301 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Docket. Last updated: 9/12/2025

$160K

Product Designer
$29K
Product Manager
$39.8K
Software Engineer
$69.3K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Docket is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $69,301. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Docket is $39,800.

