← Company Directory
Discord
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Discord Salaries

Discord's salary ranges from $63,700 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $607,500 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Discord. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $154K
L2 $253K
L3 $350K
L4 $455K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $350K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $608K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Marketing
Median $190K
Product Manager
Median $440K
Recruiter
Median $180K
Accountant
$63.7K
Corporate Development
$271K
Customer Success
$153K
Data Analyst
$86.7K
Human Resources
$102K
Legal
$452K
Product Designer
Median $345K
Program Manager
$190K
Sales
$98K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Discord, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Discord is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $607,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Discord is $221,680.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Discord

Related Companies

  • Throtle
  • Slack
  • Argo AI
  • Tableau Software
  • Two Sigma
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources